Prayagraj will enjoy a sunny day with clear skies. The maximum temperature will reach around 33°C, and the minimum will fall to about 16°C. The real feel may rise to 34°C, making the afternoon quite warm.

UP will continue to experience rising heat levels with dry weather conditions. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take precautions in areas with very unhealthy air quality.