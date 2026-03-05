UP Weather LATEST Update: Noida May Hit 35°C, Air Quality Worsens in Lucknow
UP Weather on Thursday
Uttar Pradesh will experience hot and dry weather on Thursday, March 5. Most parts of the state will see bright sunshine or hazy skies as temperatures continue to rise. Afternoons are expected to feel quite hot, while mornings and nights remain relatively mild. Poor air quality may also affect some cities.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have hazy conditions through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33°C, while the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel will also stay close to 33°C. Air quality will be very unhealthy, so people should limit outdoor exposure where possible.
Noida
Noida is expected to see a hot day with hazy sunshine. The temperature may climb to 35°C, making it the hottest among the listed cities, while the minimum will remain near 19°C. The real feel will be around 34°C. There is also a possible risk of dehydration and heatstroke during strenuous outdoor activities.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will enjoy a sunny day with clear skies. The maximum temperature will reach around 33°C, and the minimum will fall to about 16°C. The real feel may rise to 34°C, making the afternoon quite warm.
UP will continue to experience rising heat levels with dry weather conditions. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take precautions in areas with very unhealthy air quality.
