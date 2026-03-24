Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies, Rising Heat and High Humidity to Prevail on March 24
Mumbai will see clear skies and hot, humid weather on March 24, with no rain expected. IMD forecasts rising temperatures, urging residents to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat during the day.
Mumbai is expected to witness mostly clear skies on March 24, with the India Meteorological Department indicating stable weather conditions across the city. Unlike northern regions, there is no major rainfall warning, and the day will largely remain dry.
Temperatures are likely to range between 25°C and 33°C, with humidity levels staying high due to the coastal location. The combination of heat and moisture will make conditions feel warmer, especially during the afternoon hours.
Weather patterns across Maharashtra may see isolated thunderstorm activity in some interior regions, but Mumbai is expected to remain mostly unaffected, with dry and warm conditions dominating the day.
Overall, March 24 will bring typical pre-summer weather to Mumbai, with sunny skies, rising temperatures, and humid conditions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak daytime hours.
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