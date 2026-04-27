BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claims AAP is 'wiped out' in the Rajya Sabha after its MPs defected. This comes as AAP's Sanjay Singh petitioned the Rajya Sabha Chairman to disqualify 7 MPs who joined BJP, challenging the merger's legality.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday criticised AAP leader Sanjay Singh over his letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, alleging that the party has lost its strength in the Upper House. Speaking to ANI, he said in the Rajya Sabha, with a two-thirds majority, the MPs have left AAP and joined the BJP. "In the Rajya Sabha, with a two-thirds majority, the MPs have left AAP and joined the BJP. Sanjay Singh has been left alone. He is missing those MPs. All the time, only Sanjay Singh used to speak in the House, and those MPs didn't get a chance to speak. Now they will speak, and he (Sanjay Singh) will get less time, so he is writing such a letter. AAP has been completely wiped out in the Rajya Sabha", he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP Challenges Defection, Seeks Disqualification

Earlier on April 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh officially petitioned the Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to disqualify seven MPs, who recently announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The petition challenged the "purported merger" under paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and sought the disqualification of the MPs under its paragraph 2(1)(a).

Paragraph 2 of the Tenth Schedule deals with disqualification on the ground of defection. Sub-paragraph (1) provides that, subject to the provisions of paragraphs 4 and 5, a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified from being a member of the House. Clause (a) of this sub-paragraph further specifies that such disqualification occurs if the member has voluntarily given up membership of that political party.

Singh challenged the validity of the merger, citing the requirements in the Constitution."The Petitioner submits that a careful reading of Paragraph 4(1) and Paragraph 4(2) together reveals two conditions needs to be satisfied: first, there must be a merger of the original political party with another political party. Second, not less than two-thirds of the members of the legislature party must have agreed to such a merger," the petition said.

"Both conditions are cumulative and must coexist, i.e. a merger between parties is an independent condition and can only be attained by the decision of the entire political party in terms of the procedure. Members of the legislature group alone cannot decide or claim a merger," it added.

Two-Thirds of Rajya Sabha MPs Merge with BJP

The seven MPs named in the petition consist of Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajinder Gupta, and Swati Maliwal.

This move came after AAP suffered a major setback due to its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha earlier, joining the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

While addressing a presser in the national capital on Friday, Chadha formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

The move triggered furious reactions from AAP leaders while drawing a warm welcome from the BJP.

As this happened, Sanjay Singh announced that he would write to the Rajya Sabha chairman to demand the disqualification of the three MPs, citing the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which details provisions of disqualification on the grounds of defection. (ANI)