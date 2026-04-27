AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel slammed the Maharashtra govt and CM Fadnavis for failing to maintain law and order. He said if the Home Minister can't ensure safety, he should resign, and if police can't keep peace, they should "sit at home".

Dismisses 'Love Jihad' as Fabricated Agenda The AIMIM leader dismissed terms like "Love Jihad" and "School Jihad" as fabricated agendas designed to incite the public. Questioning the narrative surrounding "Love Jihad," the AIMIM leader claimed these issues are intentionally brought to the forefront. He remarked, "Tell me where this issue is coming from; you [the critics/media] are the ones bringing it up."Referring to an alleged case involving a company, Jaleel addressed accusations that a few individuals were influencing a large number of employees. "These issues are being intentionally brought forward to create a divide. Can seven people really force 150 employees to change their religion or offer prayers? These claims are contradictory and need serious investigation."He criticised the media for sensationalising these allegations and argued that the word "Jihad" is being misused to paint individuals as major criminals without substantial evidence. He noted that many aspects of such allegations seem contradictory and called for a serious investigation.According to Jaleel, these matters are often exaggerated in the media. He emphasised that the word "Jihad" is used merely to incite people and has no connection to reality, adding that new terms like "School Jihad" are occasionally introduced as part of a specific agenda. Govt Accused of Neglecting Farmer Crisis Jaleel accused the government of neglecting the agricultural crisis while focusing on election campaigning in other states. The AIMIM leader slammed the state government, accusing it of stalling on the schemes and promises it had previously announced. He demanded that the government clarify when and how the people would receive the promised benefits.Citing NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, he highlighted the alarming rate of farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He labelled recent welfare schemes as "election lollipops," claiming that while votes were sought in the name of women (the "Ladli Behna" sentiment), the government is now making excuses or cutting benefits after the elections.Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Jaleel highlighted the gravity of farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He criticized the government for spending time campaigning in other states while failing to pay adequate attention to the plight of local farmers. He alleged that many schemes have proven to be nothing more than "lollipops" limited to the election period. According to him, big promises were made to women in the name of "sisters" during the elections, but now there are reports of delays or cuts in providing those benefits. He warned that the public might respond to these issues in the upcoming elections. AIMIM's Platform and Growing Appeal Defending his party's image, Jaleel claimed that people from all religions and social backgrounds are joining AIMIM because they feel their voices are finally being heard. Imtiaz Jaleel stated that people from different religions and sections of society are joining his party because they feel their voices are being represented.Mentioning the induction of a local leader, he said this would strengthen the organization. Jaleel recalled that while AIMIM previously had many corporators in Aurangabad, complaints were later filed against many of them. He claimed these complaints were orchestrated by those who were denied tickets or were disgruntled with the party. He maintained that he had demanded an inquiry then and still trusts in a fair investigation today.Addressing a case involving a young woman currently in the spotlight for certain statements, Jaleel said that if anyone has violated the law, action should be taken. He urged the government and administration to be transparent and act strictly according to the law if any wrongdoing is found.He noted that during his tenure as an MP, he raised issues for all communities, including vocal support for the Maratha Reservation movement. Regarding recent controversies involving party workers, Jaleel stated he welcomes fair investigations. "If someone has broken the law, take action, but it must be done under the legal framework, not through political vendetta," he said.Imtiaz Jaleel stated that diverse social groups are gravitating toward AIMIM because they are impressed by the party's work and ideology. He emphasised that this shift is not due to a specific face or name, but a decision made after observing the party's long-term performance.Jaleel claimed that the party has always risen above caste and religion to raise pertinent issues. He asserted that during his tenure as an MLA and MP, he advocated for various sections of society.Referring to Asaduddin Owaisi, Jaleel said the party leadership has consistently raised the issues of different communities in Parliament. He also claimed to have openly supported and voiced the concerns of the Maratha community.He alleged that while some leaders opposed the Maratha movement or tried to weaken it for political reasons, the public now understands the reality, which is why people from various backgrounds are joining AIMIM. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra state government, specifically targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the portfolio of Home Affairs. Jaleel accused the administration of failing to maintain communal harmony and using divisive rhetoric as a political tool.Jaleel expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the state. He asserted that if the police are unable to maintain peace, they should "close down the stations and sit at home." He stated that if the Home Minister cannot ensure safety, he should resign and return to Nagpur.Jaleel alleged that certain individuals are openly giving inflammatory speeches to disturb the peace, yet the police and government remain silent spectators. "If the state's Home Minister is incapable of maintaining law and order, he should resign and go sit in Nagpur," said Jaleel.He alleged that certain individuals are openly making statements to disturb the communal harmony, yet the police and the government remain silent. He further added that the common man and the poor are bearing the brunt of this situation, while those responsible are maintaining silence instead of taking action. "If the police cannot handle the situation, they should shut their police stations and sit at home," he said, alleging inaction by authorities despite provocative statements by some individuals.The AIMIM leader dismissed terms like "Love Jihad" and "School Jihad" as fabricated agendas designed to incite the public. Questioning the narrative surrounding "Love Jihad," the AIMIM leader claimed these issues are intentionally brought to the forefront. He remarked, "Tell me where this issue is coming from; you [the critics/media] are the ones bringing it up."Referring to an alleged case involving a company, Jaleel addressed accusations that a few individuals were influencing a large number of employees. "These issues are being intentionally brought forward to create a divide. Can seven people really force 150 employees to change their religion or offer prayers? These claims are contradictory and need serious investigation."He criticised the media for sensationalising these allegations and argued that the word "Jihad" is being misused to paint individuals as major criminals without substantial evidence. He noted that many aspects of such allegations seem contradictory and called for a serious investigation.According to Jaleel, these matters are often exaggerated in the media. He emphasised that the word "Jihad" is used merely to incite people and has no connection to reality, adding that new terms like "School Jihad" are occasionally introduced as part of a specific agenda.Jaleel accused the government of neglecting the agricultural crisis while focusing on election campaigning in other states. The AIMIM leader slammed the state government, accusing it of stalling on the schemes and promises it had previously announced. He demanded that the government clarify when and how the people would receive the promised benefits.Citing NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, he highlighted the alarming rate of farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He labelled recent welfare schemes as "election lollipops," claiming that while votes were sought in the name of women (the "Ladli Behna" sentiment), the government is now making excuses or cutting benefits after the elections.Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Jaleel highlighted the gravity of farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He criticized the government for spending time campaigning in other states while failing to pay adequate attention to the plight of local farmers. He alleged that many schemes have proven to be nothing more than "lollipops" limited to the election period. According to him, big promises were made to women in the name of "sisters" during the elections, but now there are reports of delays or cuts in providing those benefits. He warned that the public might respond to these issues in the upcoming elections.Defending his party's image, Jaleel claimed that people from all religions and social backgrounds are joining AIMIM because they feel their voices are finally being heard. Imtiaz Jaleel stated that people from different religions and sections of society are joining his party because they feel their voices are being represented.Mentioning the induction of a local leader, he said this would strengthen the organization. Jaleel recalled that while AIMIM previously had many corporators in Aurangabad, complaints were later filed against many of them. He claimed these complaints were orchestrated by those who were denied tickets or were disgruntled with the party. He maintained that he had demanded an inquiry then and still trusts in a fair investigation today.Addressing a case involving a young woman currently in the spotlight for certain statements, Jaleel said that if anyone has violated the law, action should be taken. He urged the government and administration to be transparent and act strictly according to the law if any wrongdoing is found.He noted that during his tenure as an MP, he raised issues for all communities, including vocal support for the Maratha Reservation movement. Regarding recent controversies involving party workers, Jaleel stated he welcomes fair investigations. "If someone has broken the law, take action, but it must be done under the legal framework, not through political vendetta," he said.Imtiaz Jaleel stated that diverse social groups are gravitating toward AIMIM because they are impressed by the party's work and ideology. He emphasised that this shift is not due to a specific face or name, but a decision made after observing the party's long-term performance.Jaleel claimed that the party has always risen above caste and religion to raise pertinent issues. He asserted that during his tenure as an MLA and MP, he advocated for various sections of society.Referring to Asaduddin Owaisi, Jaleel said the party leadership has consistently raised the issues of different communities in Parliament. He also claimed to have openly supported and voiced the concerns of the Maratha community.He alleged that while some leaders opposed the Maratha movement or tried to weaken it for political reasons, the public now understands the reality, which is why people from various backgrounds are joining AIMIM. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source