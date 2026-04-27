MP CM Mohan Yadav lauded PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for raising awareness. In the latest episode, the PM celebrated India's wind energy capacity crossing 56 GW, a milestone that positions the country fourth globally in wind power generation.

CM Yadav Lauds 'Mann Ki Baat' for Societal Awareness

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', stating that it plays a significant role in creating awareness within society.

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Speaking to the media after listening to the latest episode, CM Yadav praised the Prime Minister's consistency in maintaining the dialogue with the nation since assuming office. "I believe that everyone should listen to Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program for many reasons. Since Modi Ji became Prime Minister, he has been consistently running this program... We listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' program today... This program is working to create awareness in society," the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi Highlights India's Wind Energy Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the country's growing wind energy capacity, calling it a "major milestone" as the country crossed the 5.5 GW mark in annual additions and continued strengthening its renewable energy footprint.

In the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said wind energy represents an invisible yet powerful force that is driving India's growth story and contributing significantly to the country's development journey. "In today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I would like to speak about an invisible power, but without it, our life is impossible even for a single moment. This is the force that is taking Bharat forward. This is our wind energy. Today, this wind power is writing a new story of Bharat's development. Bharat has recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy," PM Modi said.

"Now Bharat's wind generation capacity has exceeded 56 gigawatts... Today, Bharat is in the fourth position in the world in wind energy capacity. This is the hard work of our engineers, the hard work of youths and the symbol of the country's collective willpower," he added.

India's Accelerating Renewable Energy Trajectory

India achieved its highest-ever annual wind capacity addition of 6.05 GW during FY 2025-26, crossing the landmark of 5.5 GW capacity addition in FY 2016-17. This also represents an increase of nearly 46% over the capacity in FY 2024-25, marking a decisive acceleration in India's onshore wind deployment trajectory. With this addition, India's cumulative installed wind power capacity has crossed 56 GW.

This milestone reflects renewed momentum in the sector driven by improved policy clarity, transmission readiness, competitive tariff discovery and a strong project pipeline. This milestone achievement is the result of sustained policy support, improved project execution, and greater pipeline maturity across key wind states.

States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been the primary contributors to capacity addition during the year, underpinned by a growing pipeline of wind-solar hybrid projects and the progressive roll-out of green energy open access.

India's wind energy sector has grown steadily, making India one of the leading wind energy markets globally. The government has taken several initiatives to promote the sector, including Concessional Custom Duty on certain components and raw materials used in the manufacturing of wind turbines, graded Waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges till June 2028, competitive bidding mechanisms, separate Wind Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) frameworks, and technical support from the National Institute of Wind Energy.

The record expansion in wind energy is expected to significantly contribute to India's broader goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, reinforcing the country's transition towards cleaner and sustainable energy sources.

India's wind energy program was initiated in the early 1990s as part of the Government's broader renewable energy strategy. Over the past three decades, India has developed a strong wind energy ecosystem and a robust policy framework to promote grid-connected wind power projects. (ANI)