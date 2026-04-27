A 21-year-old delivery executive was killed and his friend was injured after a man allegedly opened fire on them following an argument. The incident took place in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A 21-year-old delivery executive was killed and his friend injured after a man allegedly opened fire following an argument in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, information was received at PS Jaffarpur Kalan around 2:30 AM from Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital regarding two persons admitted with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Pandav Kumar (21), a resident of Bindapur, who worked as a Zomato delivery boy. The injured, Krishan, is his friend and was residing with him.

Argument Leads to Firing

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the incident occurred after a birthday party at a house in Jaffarpur Kalan. Following the function, a group had gathered on the main road while dispersing. During this time, an argument broke out between the group and a resident, identified as Neeraj. Police said the accused allegedly fired at Pandav Kumar, with the bullet piercing his chest and exiting to hit Krishan, who was sitting behind him on a motorcycle.

Accused Identified, Probe On

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Pandav Kumar was declared dead. The accused, a native of Haryana who had been living in the area for several years, has been identified. A case has been registered under the relevant sections, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)