UP Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Afternoon in Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj
UP Weather Forecast: How will the weather be in North India on February 15, 2026? Read the latest weather update for Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, with morning fog and afternoon sun, and get full details on temperature, AQI, and visibility.
UP Weather on Sunday
On Feb 15, 2026, North India's weather won't change much. The cold is fading, but a slight morning chill remains. The day will start with fog but will become sunny and pleasant.
UP Weather Today
The minimum temperature in all three cities will be between 11-14°C. Noida is expected to be around 12°C minimum and 27°C maximum. Lucknow will have a morning chill of 11°C.
Prayagraj
The sky will be mostly clear. The effect of the western disturbance is limited to hilly areas, so there's no chance of rain. Winds will blow from the northwest at 8-15 km/h.
Noida
Pollution levels are still a concern. The AQI may range from 130 to 200, i.e., moderate to poor. PM2.5 levels might rise slightly in Noida and Lucknow.
Lucknow
Travel and daily life won't be much affected. Morning fog on highways might slow traffic, but conditions will normalize. Metro and train services are expected to be on time.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.