Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Centre, stating it resorts to personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi because it is 'afraid of the truth.' She also criticised the government over a 'deepening crisis,' LPG shortage, and the US trade deal.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit back at the Centre and Union ministers amid a heated political exchange in Parliament, saying the government resorts to "personal attacks" because it is "afraid of the truth" spoken by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Vadra spoke on reports of commercial LPG cylinder shortage, saying the country is facing a deepening crisis and criticised the government for bending down before the US in the trade deal. "The crisis is deepening and it will deepen. The manner in which our government has bent before the US in the trade deal, the crisis will deepen. A war is also going on. So, this will deepen," she said.

'You Are Afraid of Him': Priyanka Hits Back

The Congress leader also clarified why she was seen laughing during a parliamentary debate after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned it during proceedings. "Rijiju ji mentioned that I was laughing at his points, so I clarified why I was laughing," she said.

Vadra said the government was targeting her brother because he continues to raise issues affecting the public. "All these things are said because my brother speaks the truth. In this entire country, he is the only person who hasn't bowed before them. They have tried everything - spent massive amounts of money, launched social media campaigns, and media campaigns against him - but nothing has worked," she said.

"I was laughing because you are afraid of him. You cannot digest the truth he speaks, which is why you resort to personal attacks - even talking about his 'short pyjamas.' Answer the questions he is raising! You have no answers," she added.

Responding to Giriraj Singh's social media post questioning Rahul Gandhi's 'short pyjamas' remark, Vadra said the focus should instead be on issues affecting citizens. "What should be discussed? This? Or the suffering that people in the country are going through due to their policies?" she asked.

Criticises Functioning of Parliament

The Congress MP also criticised the functioning of Parliament, alleging that real issues were not being discussed in recent sessions. "I have observed in the last two or three sessions in this Parliament that there is no real discussion on actual issues. We spent plenty of time discussing 'Vande Mataram' and criticising Nehru ji and Indira ji, but we haven't had a single real discussion on why inflation is rising, why there is unemployment, or why the country is being served to America and Adani-Ambani on a platter," she said.

She further accused the government of undermining democratic institutions. "They claim we have weakened the House, but the truth is they are the ones who have put pressure on the Speaker. They are the ones who have destroyed the independence of every institution. We are trying to save these institutions because our democracy is built upon them. That is why we are fighting," Vadra said.

Invoking the legacy of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she added that the public ultimately recognises the truth. "Language is one thing, but depth is another. When someone speaks the truth repeatedly, it eventually reaches the people. I remember my grandmother used to say: you can try to be fake, you can try to build a certain image of yourself, but none of it will work in the end. The people of this country recognise the truth. It may take time, but they see it," she said.

Rijiju’s Remarks in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, earlier in the day in Lok Sabha, Rijiju had sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi's conduct, saying he had "never seen such a Leader of the Opposition" who ran across the House to hug the Prime Minister, winked at colleagues during debates and addressed the Speaker informally.

He also remarked that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might have been a better choice for the post of Leader of Opposition. "If you had made her the Leader of Opposition, perhaps the performance would have been a bit better. At least she sits and listens. Their (current) Leader of Opposition doesn't listen at all. She (Priyanka Gandhi) smiles as well," Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha.

The exchange comes amid heightened political tensions in Parliament, where treasury benches and Opposition members have repeatedly clashed during debates on national issues.

Govt Action on LPG Supply

Meanwhile, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to manage LPG supply constraints and ensure priority distribution of cooking gas amid global fuel pressures linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. (ANI)