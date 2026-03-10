IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has stepped down months after the airline faced its worst operational crisis in December. The disruptions left many passengers stranded and triggered widespread criticism. The crisis also drew scrutiny from government authorities, putting pressure on the airline’s management and operations.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Pieter Elbers has stepped down from his position, according to a report by Reuters. The development comes months after the airline faced its worst operational crisis in December, when widespread disruptions left many passengers stranded at airports. The situation drew strong public criticism and also attracted attention from government authorities, putting the airline’s operations under scrutiny.

Elbers submitted his resignation three months after the country’s largest airline faced major operational disruptions that affected passengers across several airports. The airline confirmed the development in an official statement. IndiGo is operated by InterGlobe Aviation, which manages the airline under the IndiGo brand.

Rahul Bhatia To Take Charge Interim

Following Elbers’ exit, Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily take over the management of the airline until a new chief executive is appointed. According to the company, a new leader is expected to be announced soon. InterGlobe Aviation Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said Bhatia’s return aims to strengthen the airline’s culture, improve operational performance, and reinforce its commitment to reliable service and customer care.

IndiGo's Operational Crisis

In December, IndiGo faced severe operational disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded and triggered strong criticism. The Civil Aviation Ministry summoned Pieter Elbers and directed the airline to temporarily reduce its flight operations by 10 per cent to stabilise services.

Soon after, the then CEO, Elbers issued a public apology to affected passengers. He admitted that the airline had failed its customers during the disruption and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused. In a statement, he said IndiGo had since stabilised its operations and was working to return to normal services.

“We let you down during a major operational disruption, and we are truly sorry for that,” Elbers had said. He added that air travel connects people’s emotions, ambitions and aspirations, and acknowledged that passengers travel for many important reasons, making the disruption even more unfortunate.

