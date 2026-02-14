- Home
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues with Cold Conditions Across State
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry weather continues across coastal, northern, and southern interior districts. Davangere records lowest minimum 11.5°C. Stay updated with latest Karnataka weather forecast.
Dry Weather Continues Across Karnataka
The Karnataka Meteorological Department has forecast that dry weather will persist across the state today.
While the coastal and northern interior regions are experiencing severe cold, the southern interior districts will also remain dry. This marks several consecutive days of dry conditions, which continue to affect agriculture, water resources, and daily life in many areas of the state.
Dry Conditions In Coastal Karnataka
According to the meteorological department, the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada will continue to experience dry weather today.
Residents of these coastal regions can expect clear skies, low humidity, and minimal rainfall. The continued dry spell has been a concern for local farmers and fisheries dependent on regular rainfall.
Southern Interior Districts Experiencing Dry Spell
The southern interior districts, including Mysore, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Bellary, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Vijayanagar, are also under the influence of dry weather.
Daytime temperatures remain moderate, while early mornings continue to feel cool. Residents are advised to take precautions during the dry and warm afternoons.
Northern Interior Karnataka Remains Cold and Dry
The northern interior districts such as Belgaum, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bellary, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar have been experiencing dry weather for several days, which is expected to continue.
Notably, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5°C in the plains, highlighting the intensity of the cold spell in the region. Residents are advised to stay cautious, especially during early mornings and nights.
