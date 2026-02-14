Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Skies Ahead and Mist Likely in Early Hours
Bengaluru Weather Update: Cold Conditions Ease
The cold weather in Bengaluru has improved considerably today, bringing relief to residents across the city. A bright and sunny day with a clear sky is prevailing, with the temperature hovering around 23°C.
Humidity is moderate at 46%, and residents can expect steady winds of 20.2 km/h, creating a comfortable outdoor environment.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently between 23 and 96, indicating moderate air quality across the city.
Local Forecast For The Next 24 Hours
According to the latest Bengaluru weather forecast, the next 24 hours will continue to witness a mainly clear sky. Early morning mist is very likely in some low-lying areas, but the day is expected to warm up pleasantly.
Maximum temperatures are predicted to reach 31°C, while minimum temperatures will drop to around 17°C, making mornings slightly cool but daytime conditions comfortable for outdoor activities.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook For The Next 48 Hours
Looking ahead, the Bengaluru weather for the next 48 hours remains largely clear and sunny. Early morning mist may persist in certain localities, particularly in residential and suburban areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain consistent at 31°C and 17°C, respectively, providing stable and enjoyable weather conditions for city residents and visitors alike.
Current Conditions And Recommendations
Overall, Bengaluru city is experiencing a welcome improvement in weather conditions. Residents can plan outdoor activities with minimal weather disruption while taking standard precautions during early morning hours when mist may reduce visibility. With moderate AQI, it is advisable for sensitive groups to monitor air quality levels. The combination of sunny skies, moderate humidity, and steady winds makes Bengaluru’s current weather favourable for both work and leisure.
