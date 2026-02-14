The cold weather in Bengaluru has improved considerably today, bringing relief to residents across the city. A bright and sunny day with a clear sky is prevailing, with the temperature hovering around 23°C.

Humidity is moderate at 46%, and residents can expect steady winds of 20.2 km/h, creating a comfortable outdoor environment.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently between 23 and 96, indicating moderate air quality across the city.