Between 2017 and 2023, India saw 1,050 terror attacks, resulting in 531 deaths (243 civilians, 288 security personnel) and 1,401 injuries. The government also stated 687 terrorists were killed and 616 arrested during this period.

Terror Attacks in India: 2017-2023 Statistics

The Government on Tuesday informed Parliament that 1,050 terrorist attacks or incidents were reported in the country between 2017 and 2023, resulting in casualties among civilians and security personnel.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that during the same period, 243 civilians were killed and 599 civilians were injured in terror-related incidents across the country.

The minister further stated that 288 security personnel lost their lives, while 802 security personnel were injured between 2017 and 2023. He also provided details regarding action taken against terrorists during the period. "687 terrorists were killed from 2017 to 2023, while 616 terrorists were arrested during the same period," he said in the reply.

The response came to a question raised by TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who sought details regarding terrorist incidents in the country, including the number of civilians and security personnel killed or injured, the number of terrorists killed or arrested, and incidents where no terrorists were apprehended or neutralised. In his reply, Rai wrote, "Although as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the nationwide data on crime and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India', which started in 2017. The latest published data is from 2023. Relevant information on this subject based on the data published by NCRB from 2017 to 2023 is in Annexure."

The Ministry noted that the figures were compiled from the NCRB's 'Crime in India' reports, which collect and publish nationwide crime statistics annually.

No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed today moved the resolution to table the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. More than 50 MPs stood in favour of moving the resolution, following which, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who is in the Chair, granted the leave, i.e. permission to the Congress MP.

Jagdambika Pal said that 10 hours have been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. Congress MP Jawed, reading the resolution, also mentioned that the Speaker falsely alleged that the Opposition women MPs were planning a physical attack on the Prime Minister. (ANI)