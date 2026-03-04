Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi in Bhopal, highlighting government initiatives like the Kisan Cabinet and a 3% dearness allowance hike for staff, which he said have made the festival more significant for all sections of society.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday celebrated Holi in Bhopal. He extended the Holi greetings to all the people in the state and country and highlighted government efforts, such as the Kisan Cabinet and an increase in the dearness allowance, which he believed have made the celebration more significant. "Best wishes of Holi to the people of the state and the country. Through the Kisan Cabinet, our government has given farmers the opportunity to celebrate Holi in all its glory. Similarly, by increasing the dearness allowance of officers and employees' pensioners by 3 per cent, the government has demonstrated its commitment to equality for all sections of society."

Government Initiatives for Farmers

Madhya Pradesh government has declared the year 2026 as Krishak Kalyan Varsh. Under this, various agriculture-related activities are being conducted. Recently, first agriculture cabinet of the state was organised in tribal dominated district of Barwani and works worth Rs 27,746 crore were approved in the interest of farmers.

Earlier, the cabinet meeting was also dedicated to farmers. In this meeting decision was taken to continue various schemes related to farmers for next 5 years.

Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees

Madhya Pradesh government has also hiked the dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 per cent.

Holi Greetings and Wishes

In a post on X, Mohan Yadav also extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Holi. "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Holi, filled with enthusiasm, zeal, and harmony. My wish is that this festival may scatter new colours of happiness, peace, and prosperity in every courtyard. May the colours of goodwill, positivity, and unity always shine brightly in society," he said.

Rajnath Singh's Celebration

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh actively participated in the celebrations at his residence by playing holi with gulaal and sounding drums. Singh also extended Holi greetings to the people, wishing for peace and harmony in the world.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Heartfelt greetings of Holi to all the countrymen. May peace be established throughout the world. May everyone live in peace and harmony. These are my heartfelt wishes on the holy festival of Holi."

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, celebrated yesterday on March 3, North India began its main celebrations today. (ANI)