Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi at his residence by playing drums and wishing for peace. PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings, with the festival marking the triumph of good over evil.

Leaders Extend Holi Greetings

On the occasion of Holi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcased active participation in the celebrations at his residence, playing drums, and putting gulaal on people. Many people gathered at his residence in the national capital to celebrate the festival of colours.

Singh also extended Holi greetings to the people, wishing for peace and harmony in the world. Speaking ot reporters, he said, "Heartfelt greetings of Holi to all the countrymen. May peace be established throughout the world. May everyone live in peace and harmony. These are my heartfelt wishes on the holy festival of Holi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also fed cows and calves at Gorakhnath Mandir Gaushala, applying gulaal teeka to them.

Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI)