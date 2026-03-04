Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao condemned the Youth Congress for its 'shirtless' protest at an AI summit, accusing them of losing nationalism. The Youth Congress defended the act, stating it was a protest against the India-US trade deal.

BJP Slams 'Shirtless' Protest, Accuses Congress of Lost Nationalism

Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday criticised the Indian Youth Congress for defending their "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit, alleging that the Congress has "lost its sense of nationalism." Rao said the youth leaders showed no remorse for their actions during the international event and accused them of tarnishing India's image before a global audience. He also objected to their claim that the demonstration was aimed at opposing the proposed India-US interim trade agreement. According to Rao, the protest and the subsequent justification reflect poorly on the Indian National Congress. He added that while party members may prioritise Rahul Gandhi, most Indians place the nation first, and described the Youth Congress's defence of the protest as an attempt to rationalise inappropriate conduct.

"Youth Congress leaders who protested during the AI summit, their statement after release is much more ungrateful to the country. They do not regret what they have done. They have shamed India before the international community during the protest at the International Summit. Now, they say that they have protested for the India-US agreement... The Congress party has lost the sense of nationalism... For them, Rahul Gandhi may be everything, but for Indians, their country comes first... The Youth Congress is trying to justify what they have done," said Ramchander Rao.

Youth Congress Defends Protest, Cites Opposition to India-US Trade Deal

Meanwhile, following his release from jail, Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday arrived at the party headquarters. He stated that the Congress and IYC workers are fighting against India-US trade deal which is against the farmers of the country. Chib added that Congress would continue fight under the leadership of LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress members who protested and Youth Congress members are fighting against this. The way this US deal has been done, it is against the farmers of the country. We will continue this struggle against it. The Congress party and the Youth Congress will continue this struggle under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi because this deal is causing losses to the farmers of the country... That is why we are protesting," Chib told ANI.

High Court Stays Order Suspending Bail for Youth Congress Chief

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Sessions Court's order, which had suspended the bail granted to Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress. The high court has also issued notice to the Delhi police on a petition moved for Uday Bhanu Chib, IYC President, challenging the order of stay on his bail. It has cleared the way for Uday Bhanu Chib to come out of judicial custody on bail granted to him.

Chib was granted bail by the Magistrate's court in the morning and was subsequently stayed by the court of sessions in the evening of February 28. Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued the notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. Meanwhile, the order staying the bail has been stayed by the High Court.

During the hearing before the High Court, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, Advocates Virendra Vashist, Suleman Mohammad, and Roopesh Singh Bhadauria appeared for Uday Bhanu Chib. (ANI)