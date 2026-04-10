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UP Weather LATEST Update: Strong Winds and Clear Skies Expected Across Major Cities on April 10
On April 10, 2026, Uttar Pradesh will see hot, dry weather with temperatures near 38°C. Cities like Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Prayagraj may face strong winds and dusty conditions during day.
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On April 10, 2026, major UP cities like Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will experience mainly hot and dry weather. Strong surface winds will blow during the day, possibly creating dusty conditions. Lucknow will start with clear skies, but the winds will pick up as the day progresses. The IMD hasn't issued any specific warnings, but the daytime weather will feel quite harsh.
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Let's talk temperatures. Prayagraj will be the hottest, with the mercury hitting a high of 35°C. Meanwhile, Noida, Agra, and Kanpur will touch 33°C, and Lucknow will see a maximum of 32°C. The minimum temperature will hover between 18°C and 21°C. Humidity levels, ranging from 40% to 70%, will bring some relief in the mornings and evenings, but you'll definitely feel the heat during the day.
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The IMD says strong winds blowing at 20-30 km/h will be a key feature. These winds will help balance the temperature a bit, but the dust and dryness they bring can make things uncomfortable. Lucknow will get a double dose of clear skies and strong winds. With the weather staying clear, the sun will be intense, and UV exposure could also go up.
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With the heat and strong winds, you need to be extra careful. Try to avoid stepping out in the afternoon, especially between 12 PM and 3 PM. It's best to wear light-coloured cotton clothes and drink plenty of water and other fluids. To protect yourself from dusty winds, use a mask or a 'gamcha' (a thin cotton towel). The advisory suggests special care for children, the elderly, and people with asthma.
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The weather department says temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are only going to climb in the coming days. In the next 3-5 days, the maximum temperature could reach 36°C to 38°C. Cities like Prayagraj and Kanpur, in particular, will feel the heat rise. Because of the clear skies and strong sun, there's a high chance of a heatwave-like situation developing. It's time to be alert and start taking precautions now.
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