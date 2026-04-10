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With the heat and strong winds, you need to be extra careful. Try to avoid stepping out in the afternoon, especially between 12 PM and 3 PM. It's best to wear light-coloured cotton clothes and drink plenty of water and other fluids. To protect yourself from dusty winds, use a mask or a 'gamcha' (a thin cotton towel). The advisory suggests special care for children, the elderly, and people with asthma.