Chennai Weather Update: Heatwave, Rain Forecast Issued For Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: While Tamil Nadu is sizzling with temperatures crossing 100 degrees, the weather department has some good news. They are predicting thundershowers in some parts of the state, offering a little relief from the heat
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People staying indoors to escape the heat
The summer heat is getting worse day by day in Tamil Nadu. People are avoiding going out during the day. Yesterday, places like Karur Paramathi, Erode, and Vellore saw temperatures cross 100 degrees. The weather office has warned that it's only going to get hotter.
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Rain expected in Tamil Nadu
Today, the weather department expects light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Tomorrow, the Western Ghats districts and nearby areas might see similar showers, with light rain in other places.
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Light to moderate rain warning
On April 11, districts near the Western Ghats can expect light to moderate rain. For April 12, the forecast predicts light showers for South Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats region, while other areas will likely stay dry.
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Warning for Western Ghats districts
The forecast for April 13 and 14 shows light rain in South Tamil Nadu's coastal districts and the Western Ghats. The rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will have dry weather. On April 15, only the Western Ghats districts might get some light rain.
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Temperature will increase
From today until April 11, temperatures will be normal. But on April 12 and 13, the heat will increase by 2-3°C above normal in some places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. High heat and humidity might cause some discomfort.
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Chennai weather forecast
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today, with chances of light to moderate thundershowers in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 37-38°C. Tomorrow, expect similar cloudy weather with light rain. A special warning for fishermen: avoid the South Andaman Sea today due to strong winds of 40-60 kmph.
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