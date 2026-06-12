UP Governor Anandiben Patel has ordered medical and dental colleges to set up 'Religious Conversion Prevention Cells.' The move involves a mentor-mentee system, increased vigilance, and monitoring of hostel visitors to prevent such activities.

UP Governor Mandates Conversion Prevention Cells

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all medical and dental colleges across the state to establish dedicated 'Dharmantaran Roktham Cells' (Religious Conversion Prevention Cells).

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University Outlines Implementation Strategy

Providing details on the implementation of these directives, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Vice Chancellor (VC) Major General Amit Devgan stated that the university has issued clear instructions to all affiliated medical and nursing institutions regarding the protocols to be followed. "We have received clear instructions from the authorities outlining specific measures. We have directed our medical and nursing colleges on how to implement these measures to prevent such conversions," Major General Devgan told ANI.

He outlined a multi-layered strategy for the colleges, starting with the reinforcement of the 'mentor-mentee' system, where the issue is to be discussed during regular meetings. The guidelines emphasise increased vigilance and improved communication with guardians. Colleges are tasked with monitoring activities and keeping parents updated through Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) forums, while also urging families to sensitise their children about potential risks, the VC said.

Furthermore, the university has mandated strict monitoring of visitor movements within hostels to identify and restrict individuals who may attempt to influence or mislead students. Major General Devgan asserted that any involvement in such activities would invite immediate legal action.

To ensure comprehensive awareness, colleges have been instructed to organise sensitisation programs and meetings for students. "Colleges will form committees to implement the guidelines and points we have provided, and we will seek feedback from them regarding the work done," he added.

Directive Linked to Bijnor Incident

Earlier in May, reacting strongly to the alleged religious conversion of a minor boy from Bijnor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati on Tuesday stated that such incidents are repeatedly attempted to tarnish the state government's image. Talking to reporters, Prajapati also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the investigative agencies to handle the matter with absolute authority.