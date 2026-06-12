The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has newly empanelled 207 hospitals in Delhi and NCR, including 17 super-speciality and 190 multi-speciality hospitals, to enhance healthcare access for central government employees and pensioners.

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled 207 hospitals in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including 190 multi-speciality hospitals and 17 super-speciality hospitals, aimed at improving healthcare access for central government employees, pensioners and their dependents.

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According to the office memorandum signed by CGHS Additional Director Dr Pushp Lata, "17 Super Speciality Hospitals and 190 Multi Speciality Hospitals listed in Annexure-A have been newly/freshly empanelled under CGHS for Delhi & NCR."

Empanelment Details and Conditions

The memorandum, dated June 11, issued by CGHS HQ in New Delhi, stated that the empanelment is valid for three years from the date of issue of this office memorandum. So, the approval is valid till June 10, 2029.

"The empanelment is subject to the terms and conditions stipulated in the Office Memorandum dated December 22, 2025. The empanelled hospitals shall strictly adhere to all the terms and conditions mentioned therein, as well as to the guidelines/instructions issued by CGHS from time to time," reads the memorandum.

"It is further clarified that the Health Care Organisations (HCOs) shall claim NABH/NABL rates only for those investigations/procedures which are duly NABH/NABL accredited," the memorandum further stated.

Key Hospitals Added to CGHS Panel

Super Speciality hospitals include Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali; Yashoda Medicity at Indrapuram, Ghaziabad; Medanta The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram; Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Fortis Healthcare in Shalimar Bagh, etc.

Meanwhile, the list of 180 multi-speciality hospitals includes Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla, Max Smart Super Speciality at Saket, Delhi Heart Hospital, Action Cancer Hospital in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, etc.

Enhanced Healthcare Access for Beneficiaries

If a beneficiary has a CGHS card in Delhi-NCR, they now have 17 additional big hospitals for specialised treatments like cardiology, neurology, oncology, etc. Treatment will be cashless at the hospital.

Reacting to the development, the Central Secretariat Service Forum said in a post on X, "This step will enhance accessibility, choice and quality healthcare services for Central Government employees, pensioners and their families. Click here for more details and the complete list of freshly empanelled hospitals." (ANI)