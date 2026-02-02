- Home
Viral Video of Bull Attacking Young Girl in Lucknow's Chaupatiya Colony Raises Safety Concerns (WATCH)
A shocking CCTV video from Chaupatiya Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow shows a bull chasing, knocking down, and trampling a young girl in a narrow lane. Locals rushed in, threw stones, and managed to rescue the child in time.
Frightening incident caught on camera in Lucknow's Chaupatiya Colony
A disturbing CCTV video has surfaced from Chaupatiya Colony in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The footage shows a young girl being chased, knocked down, and trampled by a bull inside a narrow residential lane. The incident has left local residents shaken and worried about safety.
The video has gone viral on social media and triggered strong reactions from the public.
Girl chased and attacked in residential area
In the CCTV footage, the girl can be seen running in fear as the bull chases her aggressively. She screams for help while several people nearby notice the danger and rush towards her.
Around seven to eight locals are seen approaching the spot. They try to distract the bull by throwing stones and shouting to stop the attack. Despite their efforts, the bull knocks the girl to the ground and tramples her, causing serious panic.
Locals step in to save the girl
As more people gather, the crowd becomes louder. Stones are thrown in different directions to scare the bull away. Due to the quick response, the bull finally moves back, allowing the girl to be pulled away from danger.
In the viral video, one man is heard telling the girl to stay low on the ground while others continue trying to drive the bull away. The child is eventually rescued and taken to safety.
Public anger over stray animal threat
The video sparked strong and mixed reactions on X. Many users expressed sadness and concern, calling the incident heartbreaking. Some demanded strict action from the authorities, saying that the problem of stray animals has become life-threatening.
A few users also shared controversial and harsh comments referring to cow vigilantism, while others blamed rapid urbanisation and lack of space for animals. One even said that the girl must have something to agitate the animal.
Several people praised one of the local men who fearlessly came forward and helped save the girl, calling him brave.
Growing concern over stray animals in cities
The incident has once again raised serious questions about stray cattle on city roads and in residential areas. Residents say such incidents are becoming more common and fear that children and elderly people are most at risk.
Many are urging the Uttar Pradesh government and local authorities to take firm and immediate steps to control stray animals and prevent such dangerous incidents in the future.
