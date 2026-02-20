The UP government and Indian Oil Corporation have signed an MoU to build a Rs 339 crore international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath said the 30,000-seat stadium is backed by major oil companies to boost sports and the economy.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Indian Oil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The agreement was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the signing, the Chief Minister noted that the project has received significant financial backing from major oil marketing companies to ensure the timely completion of the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium. The project, costing Rs 339 crore, includes a Rs 60 crore contribution from Indian Oil. The stadium will have a 30,000-seat capacity and feature modern facilities like pitches, practice areas, floodlights, and high-end sports infrastructure.

Stadium Project and Funding Details

"."..An International Cricket Stadium is under construction in Varanasi with the help of BCCI and we are trying to complete its construction work by mid-June this year. Similarly, work is underway to build an International Stadium in Gorakhpur...Indian Oil Corporation contributed Rs 60 crores, Bharat Petroleum Corporation contributed Rs 30 crores and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation contributed Rs 10 crores; all of them contributed to it, and the work of construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Gorakhpur has started with a total cost of Rs 339 crores," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi Adityanath said the stadium will boost sports tourism, investment, and economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while nurturing local talent.

CM Yogi on UP's Economic and Governance Transformation

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has shifted from a revenue deficit to a revenue surplus during the ongoing Assembly budget session in Lucknow. He said that over the past nine years, the state has seen significant improvements in governance.

Addressing the House, CM Yogi credited the transformation to the "double-engine government," saying that clear policies and strong governance have helped Uttar Pradesh shed its image as a backward state and emerge as a major contributor to India's economy.

CM Yogi said, "In the last 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a journey... The nation and the world acknowledge that change has come to Uttar Pradesh... Unfortunately, governments pursuing narrow agendas have compromised the state's future and its people. They have turned the state into a bastion of anarchy, chaos, and crime."

"Thanks to the clear policies, intentions, and commitment to good governance of the double-engine government, we have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a bottleneck to a breakthrough in the country's economy. Uttar Pradesh has now moved from a revenue deficit to a revenue surplus," he added.

'Zero-Tolerance' Policy and New Identity

He said a zero-tolerance policy has given the state a new identity, adding that the festival and temple economy is expanding, over 21 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni River during the Magh Mela, and no communal riots have occurred in the state since 2017.

"A zero-tolerance culture has given Uttar Pradesh a new identity... The festival and temple economy is growing in the state... Over 21 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni River during the Magh Mela... Since 2017, there have been no communal riots in Uttar Pradesh," he said. (ANI)