Suicide or Foul Play? Police Probe Affair, Secret Marriage in Greater Noida Shooting Case
Police are investigating death of Priya, a property dealer found with a gunshot wound inside a Greater Noida flat. They doubt suicide claim after autopsy confirmed firing from a cop's licensed pistol. They are examining CCTV and secret marriage claim
Greater Noida Woman Shooting: Suicide or Conspiracy? Relationship, marriage, and one bullet complicate the case
The death of Priya, a young property dealer in a Greater Noida high-rise, has triggered serious questions after police said the case initially appeared to be suicide, according to a report by ABP News. However, the surrounding circumstances, an alleged affair, a secret marriage, a late-night party, and a licensed pistol, have made the investigation complex and sensitive.
Relationship started with a property deal
Priya, originally from Meerut, had met Ashish Pawar from Ghaziabad during a property deal. What began as a professional interaction reportedly developed into a five-year relationship. Investigators say Priya later discovered that Ashish was already married, a fact he had allegedly concealed during their relationship.
The truth about being married and growing disputes
About five months ago, the two began living together. Tensions reportedly increased after Priya learned about his first marriage. Sources indicate they recently went to Haridwar and claimed to have married privately, even though Ashish’s divorce proceedings were still pending. Police are now verifying documents and claims linked to this alleged marriage.
Party, alcohol, and a late-night gunshot
On the night of the incident, a private gathering was held inside the flat. Officers recovered empty liquor bottles, suggesting alcohol was consumed. Investigators suspect an argument may have broken out during the party, after which a gunshot was fired from Ashish Pawar’s licensed pistol.
Who fired the shot? That's the biggest question
Ashish took Priya to a hospital and initially told doctors it was a road accident. The post-mortem later confirmed a gunshot wound, prompting police to detain and arrest him. Teams are now analysing CCTV footage, forensic evidence, call records, and ballistic reports to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine who actually pulled the trigger.
