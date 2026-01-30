A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after an incident during a Republic Day programme at Guru Charan A.R. Inter College in Mankapur, Gonda district. Republic Day, observed on January 26, marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality, freedom of religion, and dignity for all citizens and the use of Hijab triggered outrage after many alleged that the event mocked certain community's dignity.

A.R Inter College, Gonda.



Hijab worn by Muslim women was used during Republic Day program.



Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution.



Why are they so obsessed with the burqa even on Republic Day? pic.twitter.com/TitZYjwBxz — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) January 29, 2026

According to information shared online, the hijab worn by Muslim women was allegedly misused and disrespected during a stage performance at the school event. It is being claimed that the students involved in the act belonged to another community. The incident reportedly took place in front of staff, students, and local attendees during the official Republic Day celebrations.

No official statement from the school administration or district authorities has yet clarified the exact nature of the performance or the intent behind it. However, videos and images circulated on social media have led to strong public reactions.