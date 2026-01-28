A shocking video allegedly from Rajasthan's Barmer district has triggered widespread anger after a man was seen openly kicking a woman who was dancing to DJ music at a public event. The incident, believed to have taken place during a local celebration, shows the woman wearing a veil and dancing calmly when the man suddenly kicks her from behind. She falls forward as music continues to play and people continue dancing.

A man openly kicks a woman dancing to DJ music in public, and everyone just stands there watching like it's a spectacle😡, Barmer RJ

What has shocked viewers the most is not just the violence, but the complete lack of response from the people standing nearby. Several men can be seen continuing to dance as if nothing happened. No one steps in to help the woman or stop the man.