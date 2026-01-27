Shop Vendor Assaulted in Pune's Magarpatta, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
A viral video from Pune's Magarpatta area shows a 'paan' shop vendor being assaulted and his shop vandalised by a group of men on January 24. The attackers are seen beating the vendor while bystanders fail to intervene. The motive remains unclear.
Shop vendor assaulted in Pune's Magarpatta
A shocking video showing a 'paan' shop vendor being brutally assaulted and his shop vandalised in Magarpatta area of Maharashtra's Pune has gone viral on social media. The incident from Maharashtra city has triggered widespread anger and concern over public safety in the city.
A disturbing incident of hooliganism and vandalism occurred in the Magarpatta Chowk area of Pune, Maharashtra,A group of approximately 7 to 8 individuals created chaos in the vicinity by abusing people with foul language, physically assaulting some individuals, issuing death… pic.twitter.com/pCXhAIPXJD
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) January 26, 2026
According to reports, the video was recorded on January 24. It shows a group of seven to eight men confronting the vendor at his small paan shop. Within moments, the situation turns violent.
What the video shows
In the footage, the men are seen physically attacking the shopkeeper, pushing and hitting him repeatedly. They also damage parts of the shop structure and create chaos at the spot. The vendor is seen trying to protect himself as the assault continues.
Several people are visible near the scene during the attack. However, none of them step in to help or stop the men. The video has shocked viewers due to the open violence and lack of intervention.
Motive behind the attack still unclear
So far, the exact reason for the assault is not known. There has been no official confirmation about what led to the confrontation or whether there was any prior dispute.
Police sources said they are aware of the video and have begun verifying the details. Officers are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and understand how the incident unfolded.
Strong public reaction on social media
The viral video has drawn strong reactions online. Many users condemned the violence and questioned the state of law and order in Pune. Several people tagged Pune Police and demanded immediate action.
Some users expressed sadness, saying Pune was once known as a safe city. Others criticised the system, accusing authorities of reacting slowly to such incidents. A few comments also highlighted how fear and frustration seem to be growing among people.
There were repeated calls for the attackers to be arrested and for a case to be registered without delay.
Police response awaited
While police have said they are verifying the video and identities of those involved, no arrests have been officially announced yet. The delay has added to public anger, with many residents waiting to see what action will be taken.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.