India Youth Congress (IYC) coordinator Narsimha was detained at the AI Summit for protesting against the PM. The IYC said it was against a 'compromised Prime Minister' while the BJP and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticised the protest.

Police Action and Political Backlash Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified. Union Minister Defends Summit Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the Congress party to keep the India AI Summit above politics, stressing the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence. Vaishnaw said, "No one can explain it to them (protestors). That is their job. They must have been very scared about how such a good, such a grand AI summit took place." Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Summit, Vaishnaw said, "Secondly, when India is moving forward rapidly, as you heard the voice of the youth, people from all parts of the country are basically looking at this as a new opportunity for them, and this is the time when we should keep the summit above politics. We should make sure that everybody supports, everybody cooperates with this effort; only then can the country grow forward. If Congress remains in that mindset where they have to obstruct everything, then may God save them." Congress Criticism of AI Event The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the Al summit is a disorganised PR spectacle -Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) India Youth Congress (IYC) National Coordinator Narsimha was detained by police during a protest at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit." Police later detained the protesters. "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the Congress party to keep the India AI Summit above politics, stressing the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence. Vaishnaw said, "No one can explain it to them (protestors). That is their job. They must have been very scared about how such a good, such a grand AI summit took place." Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Summit, Vaishnaw said, "Secondly, when India is moving forward rapidly, as you heard the voice of the youth, people from all parts of the country are basically looking at this as a new opportunity for them, and this is the time when we should keep the summit above politics. We should make sure that everybody supports, everybody cooperates with this effort; only then can the country grow forward. If Congress remains in that mindset where they have to obstruct everything, then may God save them."The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the Al summit is a disorganised PR spectacle -Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source