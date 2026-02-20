Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Star Cement's new plant in Cachar. The 2M tonne capacity unit with German tech and a private railway siding is one of the largest investments in Barak Valley, set to boost the region's economy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Cachar Plant of Star Cement at Bihara on Friday, marking a major boost for Barak Valley's industrial growth. It may be noted that the state-of-the art green field unit, with an annual capacity of two million tonnes and powered by advanced German technology, the cement plant is the first private cement plant in the region with its own railway siding, ensuring faster connectivity and supply. One of the largest investments in the valley, the project is set to accelerate economic progress while generating substantial employment opportunities.

Advantage Assam Attracts Major Investments

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that Advantage Assam 2.0 attracted investment proposals worth Rs. 5 lakh crore, of which projects worth about Rs. 3 lakh crore have already begun. He said that Star Cement started the plant soon after signing the memorandum of understanding at the investment summit. Moreover, he stated that Star Cement plans to raise its annual production in Assam to 8 to 10 million tons. The company already runs a plant in Kamrup Metropolitan district with an annual capacity of 4 million tons and is setting up another plant in Jorhat district with a capacity of 2 million tons per year.

Cement Industry Fuelling Infrastructure Growth

He said that after Star Cement's success, several other companies have come forward to set up their plants in Assam. He expressed confidence that within the next five years, Assam will rank among the leading cement-producing states in the country. Calling cement a key raw material for infrastructure, he said the arrival of cement companies signals ongoing infrastructure growth, construction of permanent dwelling houses by the citizens, and the entry of major industries into the state.

Massive Infrastructure Push Across Assam

He observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone in Namrup for a Rs 10,000 crore ammonia urea project with an annual capacity of 1.2 million metric tons, and for a 36-kilometre elevated corridor in Kaziranga worth Rs 7,000 crore. He also informed that the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra by the Prime Minister is the latest addition of yet another feather to the burgeoning and impressive infrastructure of the state. Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the construction of a twin tunnel under the Brahmaputra connecting Numaligarh and Gohpur.

Upcoming Express Highway Project

He also said that on 14 March, the Prime Minister will visit the Barak Valley and launch construction of Assam's first express highway between Guwahati and Panchgram in Barak Valley, a Rs 22,000 crore project that will reduce travel time to four and a half hours.

A Vision for Future Growth and Employment

The Chief Minister said that the ongoing development in Assam will increase demand for cement and other raw materials. He described the past five years as a period of building the foundation and said the next five years will further bring significant growth. In this context, he urged Star Cement to plan an investment of 20,000 crore rupees in the state. He also asked the company to support the State government in creating opportunities so that young people can find jobs in Assam instead of seeking low paid works outside the state.

Honouring Contributions and Future Vision

The Chief Minister also said the journey that began with the establishment of Star Cement's plant in the Barak Valley will progress further, and Assam will emerge as a leading industrial state in the country. Referring to contributions made by Star Cement Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka and other officials to the Ekal Vidyalaya movement across Assam, West Bengal, and other parts of the country, he said the Government of India honoured Bhajanka, a resident of Kolkata with roots in Tinsukia, Assam, with the Padma Shri award.

Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kaushik Rai, Member of Parliament Kanad Purkayastha, MLA Kamalakhya De Purkayastha, Star Cement Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka, other senior company officials, and distinguished guests were present on the occasion. (ANI)