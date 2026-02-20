Authorities have warned citizens not to trust attractive job offers or income promises shared on social media without verification. Fraudsters often use government names, logos or schemes to gain trust and mislead people.

PIB Fact Check has advised people to rely only on official announcements and verified government sources for information related to schemes or benefits.

How to verify suspicious claims

Citizens who come across suspicious news, videos or images related to government schemes can report them directly to PIB Fact Check. People can share details through WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or send an email to factcheck@pib.gov.in for verification.

Officials stressed that public awareness and careful checking of information are essential to prevent online fraud and misinformation.

Public urged to stay alert

The fake 'work from home' scheme has once again highlighted how quickly false information can spread online. Authorities have urged people to think carefully before believing or sharing such content and to verify facts from trusted sources.