Think It's A Real Government Job? PIB Debunks 'Mahila Work From Home Yojana' Claim
A viral video claiming the central government launched a ‘Mahila Work From Home Yojana 2026’ offering women ₹25,000 monthly has been declared fake by PIB Fact Check. The misleading claim has no connection with any official government scheme.
Viral claim about government scheme
A video circulating online falsely claims that the central government has launched a “Mahila Work From Home Yojana 2026” offering women jobs from home with a monthly salary of ₹25,000. The video also invites viewers to apply online and promises easy income while working from home.
However, the claim has been officially declared fake. The fact-checking unit of the Government of India has clarified that no such scheme exists.
Fake video traced to YouTube channel
According to PIB Fact Check, the misleading video was uploaded by a YouTube channel named “Buddhsen92TechOfficial”. The video promotes the false idea that women can earn a fixed monthly income under a government-backed programme.
दावा-: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 'महिला वर्क फ्रॉम होम योजना' के तहत महिलाओं को घर से काम करने का अवसर और प्रतिमाह ₹25,000 वेतन दिया जाएगा।
#PIBFactCheck
❌ यूट्यूब चैनल 'Buddhsen92TechOfficial' का यह वीडियो और दावा #फर्जी है।
▶️ कृपया ऐसे लुभावने दावों के झांसे में न आएं।… pic.twitter.com/qMqj6aeXZ4
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 20, 2026
Officials confirmed that the video and its claims are completely false and not linked to any official government scheme.
Warning against misleading online offers
Authorities have warned citizens not to trust attractive job offers or income promises shared on social media without verification. Fraudsters often use government names, logos or schemes to gain trust and mislead people.
PIB Fact Check has advised people to rely only on official announcements and verified government sources for information related to schemes or benefits.
How to verify suspicious claims
Citizens who come across suspicious news, videos or images related to government schemes can report them directly to PIB Fact Check. People can share details through WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or send an email to factcheck@pib.gov.in for verification.
Officials stressed that public awareness and careful checking of information are essential to prevent online fraud and misinformation.
Public urged to stay alert
The fake 'work from home' scheme has once again highlighted how quickly false information can spread online. Authorities have urged people to think carefully before believing or sharing such content and to verify facts from trusted sources.
