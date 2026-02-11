Two UP Police Constables Caught on CCTV Allegedly Stealing iPhone in Jaunpur Store (WATCH)
Two police constables in UP have been accused of stealing a new iPhone from a local shop. A viral CCTV video shows one man allegedly swapping a new iPhone with his old phone while the saleswoman was distracted on a call. The clip sparked anger online
Two constables accused of theft in Jaunpur
A shocking incident has come to light from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Two police constables have been accused of stealing a new iPhone from a mobile phone shop in the city. The alleged act was caught on CCTV and the video has now gone viral on social media.
In UP's Jaunpur, two police constable were caught stealing Iphone from a store in the city. They replaced their old phone with the new one and sneaked out. pic.twitter.com/f5nxvtOllc
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 11, 2026
The clip has triggered strong reactions from the public, with many people questioning the conduct of police personnel.
What the CCTV video shows
According to the viral video, two men are seen standing on the customer side of a shop counter. A saleswoman is present on the other side. She is talking on the phone and has a laptop open in front of her.
While she is busy speaking on the phone, one of the men is seen taking out a phone from his pocket. He then allegedly swaps it with a new iPhone kept on the counter. The laptop placed in front of the saleswoman blocks her view, and she does not appear to notice the exchange.
At the same time, the second man, who is scrolling on his phone, suddenly looks up. The two men briefly exchange glances and smile, as if confirming the act. After this, one of them hands over a phone, believed to be his old one, to the saleswoman.
The entire sequence was reportedly captured on the store's CCTV camera.
Public reactions on social media
The video spread quickly online, and many users reacted strongly.
A user wrote, "They are pathetic and illiterate. Perhaps, thought iPhones are like Android phones, SIM dalo use karna shuru karo. Probably paid bribes to get recruited in the force."
Another user posted in Hindi questioning why people are surprised if police commit crimes, adding that political masters are often protected while police wrongdoing creates outrage.
तो क्या अब उत्तम प्रदेश पुलिस बलात्कार, अपहरण, फिरौती, डकैती के बाद अब चोरी भी ना करे??
संविधान और कानून को ताक पर रख कर जिन राजनैतिक मालिकों के लिए ये अब काम कर रहे हैं, उनके अपराधों को नजरअंदाज कर उनको चुनाव जितवा देते हो और पुलिस के क्राइम के मामले में हो हल्ला? अन्याय है!
— शेख़ Xandoomal تھومس 🏹🚜 (@xandoomal) February 11, 2026
Another user simply wrote, “यूपी पुलिस चोर है,” which means “UP Police are thieves.”
Investigation and next steps
As of now, officials have not publicly shared detailed information about action taken against the constables. The matter is expected to be investigated based on the CCTV footage.
The incident has once again raised concerns about accountability and trust in law enforcement.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.