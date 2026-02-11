According to the viral video, two men are seen standing on the customer side of a shop counter. A saleswoman is present on the other side. She is talking on the phone and has a laptop open in front of her.

While she is busy speaking on the phone, one of the men is seen taking out a phone from his pocket. He then allegedly swaps it with a new iPhone kept on the counter. The laptop placed in front of the saleswoman blocks her view, and she does not appear to notice the exchange.

At the same time, the second man, who is scrolling on his phone, suddenly looks up. The two men briefly exchange glances and smile, as if confirming the act. After this, one of them hands over a phone, believed to be his old one, to the saleswoman.

The entire sequence was reportedly captured on the store's CCTV camera.