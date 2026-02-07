A 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district lost her life while attempting to film a video for social media platform Instagram.

A 27-year-old woman accidentally died while filming an Instagram reel in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said on Saturday. Mohini, wife of Jagdish, was allegedly recording a dramatic reel in which she pretended to hang herself. What began as a staged performance for social media turned deadly within seconds when the noose tightened around her neck, leaving her no chance to escape.

Family members told police that Mohini was fond of making reels and frequently created content for social media platforms. On the evening of February 6, she reportedly set up a hanging scene inside a room, tying a noose to a ceiling hook. Standing on a stool with the rope around her neck, she began acting for the camera.

However, during the filming, she suddenly lost her balance or her foot slipped, leaving her dead.

The incident came to light when her four-year-old daughter walked into the room and saw her mother hanging from the noose. The child’s screams alerted nearby family members and neighbours, who rushed to the spot.

Initially, the family suspected suicide. However, further investigation revealed that Mohini was filming a reel at the time of the incident, police said.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

SP Palash Bansal said, "In preliminary investigation, this case appears to be an accident that occurred while making a reel. Police are investigating the matter from every angle."