- Home
- India
- Speeding i10 Car Kills One, Injures Five on NH-93 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras; Video Goes Viral
Speeding i10 Car Kills One, Injures Five on NH-93 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras; Video Goes Viral
A fatal road accident was caught on CCTV on NH-93 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding Hyundai i10 rammed into a parked Kia Carens outside a restaurant. One young man died on the spot, while five others were seriously injured.
Accident reported on NH-93 in Sasni area
A deadly road accident was caught on CCTV on NH-93 in the Sasni area of Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place outside a roadside restaurant and showed the dangers of overspeeding on highways.
A tragic road accident was caught on CCTV on NH-93 in #UttarPradesh’s #Hathras district, where a speeding i10 car rammed into people who had just stepped out of a Kia Carens outside a restaurant.
One man lost his life in the crash, while five others were injured and rushed to… pic.twitter.com/yD5jLFdTJZ
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 27, 2026
A i10 overturned due to the high-speed impact. Police have begun an investigation into the crash.
Victims had just stepped out after eating
According to local information, a group of young men had stopped at a restaurant to eat. After finishing their meal, they came outside and were standing near their Kia Carens, which was parked on the side of the road. The car was just about to start when the accident happened.
Speeding i10 rams into parked car
A Hyundai i10, moving at very high speed, suddenly lost control and rammed into the parked Kia Carens. The impact was so strong that the i10 overturned and flipped upside down. The collision happened within seconds, leaving no time for the victims to react.
One youth dies, five others injured
One young man died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash. Five other youths were seriously injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.
Shocking visuals from CCTV footage
The CCTV video clearly shows the i10 hitting the Kia Carens with great force. People nearby were left completely shocked as the speeding car overturned after the crash. The footage has since gone viral and has raised serious concerns about reckless driving.
Police begin investigation
Police have taken note of the incident and started an investigation. Further details about the driver of the i10 and possible legal action are awaited. The accident once again highlights the need for strict speed control and road safety on highways.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.