Taking precautions during this severe heatwave is extremely important. You should avoid going out in the afternoon. Keep drinking water continuously. Always cover your head when you step out into the sun. Pay special attention to children and the elderly. Try not to stay in the sun for too long. The body dehydrates quickly during a heatwave, so increase your intake of electrolytes and fluids. Wear light-coloured, loose clothes and try to stay in the shade as much as possible.