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UP Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning as Extreme Temperatures Grip Major Cities
UP faces intense heatwave on April 27. Lucknow stays clear and hotter, Kanpur and Prayagraj cross 45°C, while Noida and Agra see light clouds or rain with little relief.
On April 27, Uttar Pradesh is facing a mixed but dangerous weather situation. Lucknow will have clear skies, which will make the sun feel harsher and increase the heat. Kanpur and Prayagraj will clearly feel the full force of the heatwave. Meanwhile, Noida and Agra might get some light rain and cloudy skies, but this won't bring much relief from the heat. Overall, the entire state will remain under pressure from the heat, making daytime conditions extremely uncomfortable.
Temperatures today are dangerously high across the state. Prayagraj is leading the charts as the hottest city at 45°C. Kanpur is following closely at 44°C, while Lucknow and Agra are both at 43°C, and Noida is at 42°C. With minimum temperatures also staying high between 25-28°C, there is no escaping the heat even after sunset. Such high temperatures can directly affect your health and raise the risk of heatstroke.
According to the IMD, the heatwave will continue to grip Kanpur and Prayagraj on April 27. Although Lucknow has no specific warning, its clear skies will make the heat feel more intense. Noida and Agra are expecting light rain, but the humidity and hot winds will still trouble residents. There is a high chance of 'Loo' (scorching hot winds) during the afternoon, and the situation could be more severe in Central and Eastern UP.
Taking precautions during this severe heatwave is extremely important. You should avoid going out in the afternoon. Keep drinking water continuously. Always cover your head when you step out into the sun. Pay special attention to children and the elderly. Try not to stay in the sun for too long. The body dehydrates quickly during a heatwave, so increase your intake of electrolytes and fluids. Wear light-coloured, loose clothes and try to stay in the shade as much as possible.
In the coming 2-3 days, temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are likely to rise even more. The mercury could touch 45-46°C in several cities, especially Prayagraj and Kanpur. Rainfall will be limited, which could make the heat feel even more intense. The IMD says the heatwave's impact will continue, and the situation could become more serious at the beginning of May.
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