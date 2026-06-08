Prayagraj authorities implemented extensive security and traffic measures for the UP Police recruitment exam. DCP Manish Kumar Shandilya inspected several of the 42 centres, confirming robust police presence and traffic plans for a smooth process.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination commenced on Monday, local authorities in Prayagraj implemented extensive security and traffic measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the test across the district. DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya, who visited several examination centres to oversee the arrangements, stated that the administration had left no stone unturned to facilitate a hassle-free experience for the thousands of aspirants appearing for the test.

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"Today is the first day of the examination. I have come to inspect the centres personally to ensure everything is in order," Shandilya said, emphasising the administration's commitment to a transparent and well-managed process.

Robust Security Measures in Place

Providing details on the scale of the exercise in the district, the DCP confirmed that there are 42 designated examination centres across Prayagraj. He asserted that a robust police presence has been deployed at each of these locations to maintain law and order and provide a secure environment for the candidates. Beyond standard security, officials are focusing on ensuring the integrity of the examination process through vigilant oversight at every entry point.

Traffic Arrangements for Smooth Commute

Addressing concerns regarding potential congestion and logistical hurdles, Shandilya noted that comprehensive traffic management plans have been executed across the city. "We have made specific arrangements in terms of traffic regulation so that the examinees do not face any problems in commuting to their respective centres," he added. These measures include dedicated traffic diversions and increased personnel on arterial roads leading to major testing hubs. (ANI)