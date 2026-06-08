CBSE announced its re-evaluation portal was fully functional, with over 1.6 lakh students applying. The board addressed criticism over security flaws, stating the portal ran under the supervision of IIT and government technical agencies.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional from June 2 to June 7, during which more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for answer books.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CBSE and Coempt EduTeck had faced criticism after vulnerabilities were reported in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal used for scanning and evaluating board examination answer sheets. However, the board clarified that the portal remained functional under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

CBSE posted on X, "The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates."

"The system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cybersecurity teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats. Dedicated CBSE teams also provided proactive support to students submitting their applications, through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels," the board stated.

CBSE Clarifies Re-evaluation Eligibility

The CBSE also clarified that only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the Answer Books Photocopy stage were eligible to avail the verification of issues observed and re-evaluation of answers.

The board posted, "CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate has not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window. As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers."

"CBSE remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels," the post read.

New Portal Cleared After Security Audit

Earlier, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) panel, which is responsible for the security audit of the CBSE post-result ecosystem, gave full security clearance to a new examiner-facing portal, paving the way for the re-evaluation of answer sheets of thousands of students.

The new portal was developed after CBSE decided not to use the portal developed by Coempt EduTeck, which was found to have multiple security weaknesses. (ANI)