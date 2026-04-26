Despite temperatures hovering between 35°C and 38°C in recent days, high humidity has made conditions feel significantly hotter. The sea breeze has helped limit extreme daytime temperatures but has simultaneously pushed the “feels-like” temperature close to 40°C. On Saturday, areas like Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded temperatures near normal levels, but humidity ranging from 67% to 77% added to the discomfort.

Light Rain May Offer Temporary Relief Before Peak Summer

A brief spell of light to moderate rain is expected from April 28 due to a low-pressure trough extending toward the coast. While interior districts may witness moderate to heavy rainfall, Chennai and nearby coastal areas are likely to receive only scattered showers. This may bring short-term relief before mid-May, which experts predict will be the hottest period of the season across India.