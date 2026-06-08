A Karnataka HC bench heard Siddaramaiah's plea in the MUDA case, challenging the probe sanction. His lawyers sought a postponement of the inquiry. The court questioned an indefinite delay and adjourned the hearing to the third week of July.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday heard petitions filed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others challenging the High Court's order that upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for investigation in the MUDA case. The division bench comprising Justices Anu Sivaraman and T. Venkatesh Naik conducted the hearing.

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During the proceedings, lawyers appearing for Siddaramaiah sought a postponement of the inquiry scheduled for August. The bench asked, "Should we postpone the inquiry for an indefinite period?" Aditya Narayanan, counsel for landowner J Devaraju, submitted that the matter could be posted to the third week of July. Accepting the submission, the High Court adjourned the hearing to the third week of July.

Background of the MUDA Case

Siddaramaiah's wife and family allegedly illegally acquired 3 acres 16 gunte of land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Mysore, belonging to Parvati, and instead allotted 14 plots worth about 56 crores.

In this, Siddaramaiah has misused his power. He has influenced the officials. Therefore, Snehamayi Krishna had filed a complaint with the Mysore Lokayukta Police on July 3, 2024, requesting them to register an FIR and conduct an investigation into the case.

Later, Snehamayi Krishna had filed an application with the Governor in June-July 2024, seeking permission to investigate or prosecute the case. After examining this, the Governor had ordered the investigation or prosecution of the case on August 17.

The High Court, which had rejected the appeal filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 19, challenging it, had ordered a police investigation on September 24, 2024.

The Lokayukta police, which conducted the investigation, had filed a B report clearing the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members. The special court had accepted it.