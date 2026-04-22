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UP Weather Today: Prayagraj on Red Alert as Temperatures Near 45°C, IMD Warns of Critical Next 3 Days
Uttar Pradesh faces an intense heatwave on April 22, 2026. Prayagraj is on red alert with temperatures near 45°C, while Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Noida see clear, scorching conditions over 3 days.
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On April 22, 2026, Uttar Pradesh will face extremely hot and dry weather. Prayagraj will feel the full force of the heatwave, with temperatures possibly touching 45°C. Meanwhile, cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Noida will have clear skies, making the sun feel even harsher. The IMD says 'loo'-like conditions could persist all day, with temperatures set to rise over the next 2-3 days.
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Today, Prayagraj is UP's hottest city with a max temperature of 45°C and a minimum of 26°C. Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow will hover around 42°C, while Noida could see a high of 41°C. Night temperatures will also stay high, between 23-24°C, meaning there's very little cooling down after sunset. This intense heat is becoming a major problem for people.
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The IMD report confirms a heatwave situation in Prayagraj. Other cities will have clear skies, allowing the sun's rays to hit the ground directly and raise temperatures fast. The air has very little moisture, which makes the heat feel more piercing and uncomfortable. The weather department has indicated that this pattern will continue for the next few days.
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With this severe heat, experts are advising everyone to take precautions. Avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM. Keep drinking water and stay hydrated. Wear light cottons and cover your head in the sun. Children and the elderly are more vulnerable to heatwaves, so they need special care. The IMD has warned that the risk of heatstroke is increasing.
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The weather department predicts that temperatures will climb even higher in the next 3-5 days. Prayagraj's temperature might reach nearly 46°C. Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra could also see temperatures rise to 43-44°C. The heat will intensify in Noida as well. If this trend continues, the heatwave could severely disrupt daily life across Uttar Pradesh.
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