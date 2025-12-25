- Home
UP, Bihar Weather LATEST Update: No Respite From Cold In UP, Bihar on Christmas, Chill To Continue Until The 29th
UP, Bihar Weather LATEST Update: Severe cold and dense fog have disrupted normal life in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dense fog until December 28th and a cold wave after December 25th
Many states of North India are shivering with cold these days. According to the Meteorological Department, in the month of December, life will remain disrupted in many states of North India due to dense fog and cold. Along with this, cold wave will also trouble the people after 25 December. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of very dense fog in many districts of UP-Bihar. Dense fog may prevail in Western Uttar Pradesh till 28 December. Apart from this, there is a possibility of dense fog in many districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar between 28 to 31 December.
How will the weather be in UP on Christmas?
According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog will prevail in most districts of Uttar Pradesh early on December 25th. Visibility may drop to 50 meters in some areas and up to 200 meters in others. In the capital, Lucknow, the daytime temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature will rise slightly to around 11 degrees Celsius. On December 24th, the AQI in Lucknow was recorded above 400.
Bihar residents will not get relief from cold on December 25.
People of Bihar are not expected to get relief from the cold for a few more days. The Meteorological Department has predicted a 'cold day' in the state till 29th December. Due to the severe cold in Bihar, it has been decided to close the lower classes in many districts. 'Cold day' like conditions prevailed in Gaya, Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts of Bihar. Talking about the capital Patna, on Thursday 25th December, the maximum day temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees and the minimum night temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees. The AQI of the city was recorded at 324.
