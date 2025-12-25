Image Credit : social media

People of Bihar are not expected to get relief from the cold for a few more days. The Meteorological Department has predicted a 'cold day' in the state till 29th December. Due to the severe cold in Bihar, it has been decided to close the lower classes in many districts. 'Cold day' like conditions prevailed in Gaya, Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts of Bihar. Talking about the capital Patna, on Thursday 25th December, the maximum day temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees and the minimum night temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees. The AQI of the city was recorded at 324.