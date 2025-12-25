Image Credit : Google

Among hill stations, Udhagamandalam reported the lowest minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kodaikanal and Coonoor. Several places in the plains, including Salem and Namakkal, also recorded below-normal night temperatures, while Tiruttani marked the lowest minimum among plains stations. Since October 1, Tamil Nadu has received 42.7 cm of rainfall, marginally below the seasonal average but still classified as normal. The department considers December 31 as the official conclusion of the northeast monsoon, though occasional rainfall may continue into January, as seen in previous years.