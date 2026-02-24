Bengaluru Residents Beware: Vegetables Here Are Not Safe!
A shocking revelation has come to light that vegetables grown in and around Bengaluru city contain dangerous heavy metals like lead and pesticide residues. Consuming them can lead to kidney and brain diseases.
Image Credit : Getty
Alarming Contamination Found in Bengaluru's Vegetables
A recent study reveals dangerous levels of lead and pesticides in vegetables sold in Bengaluru, posing significant health risks to consumers.
Image Credit : Ai Image
NGT Initiates Probe into Unsafe City Vegetables
The National Green Tribunal took suo motu action after complaints, leading to a committee being formed to test vegetables for harmful substances.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Brinjal, Ivy Gourd, and Beans Show Extreme Lead Levels
Tests found lead levels up to 20 times the safe limit in brinjal, 18 times in ivy gourd, and 9 times in beans, far exceeding FSSAI standards.
Image Credit : instagram
Contaminated Veggies Linked to Kidney and Brain Diseases
Health experts warn that consuming vegetables with high lead and pesticide content can lead to severe health issues, including kidney failure and brain damage.
Image Credit : Getty
Contamination Source Traced to Polluted Soil and Water
The investigation also found that the soil and water used for farming in areas like Kolar and Nelamangala are contaminated, affecting the produce.
