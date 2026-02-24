IndiGo Airlines flight operations to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are affected by adverse weather in the UAE, causing potential delays. The airline has advised passengers to check flight status online due to hazy sun, fog, and reduced visibility.

IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday announced that flight operations to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been affected by adverse weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The airline has cautioned passengers regarding potential delays and extended wait times as ground teams work to manage the disruptions.

According to the airline, the current atmospheric situation has led to extended waiting periods for passengers both on the ground and onboard aircraft.

IndiGo's Statement to Passengers

Regarding the ongoing disruptions, IndiGo, in a post on X, stated "Due to adverse weather conditions in #Dubai and #AbuDhabi, flight operations may be impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding."

Adverse Weather Conditions and Travel Advisory

According to AccuWeather, Dubai is currently experiencing "very warm" conditions with a high of 88°F (31°C) and hazy sun, creating potential challenges for scheduled flight arrivals and departures. IndiGo has requested travellers to monitor their real-time flight status through official digital channels as the local weather in Dubai remains unpredictable with lingering haze and fog.

The airline informed that passengers might have to wait longer than usual at the airport or on the plane, and travellers should check their flight details online before leaving for the airport.

According to the latest meteorological data from AccuWeather, the region is witnessing a significant temperature spike. The forecast for Dubai on February 24 indicates a high of 88°F (31°C) with "hazy sun" and a real feel of 91°F, while Abu Dhabi is experiencing similar warmth with highs near 89°F (32°C). Such conditions, often accompanied by shifting humidity and dust, can lead to reduced visibility for pilots during take-off and landing.

Specifics at Dubai International Airport

Meanwhile, according to meteorological reports for Dubai International Airport on February 24, the current temperature stands at 18°C with a real feel of 20°. The visibility has plummeted to 1.4 km due to heavy fog, significantly lower than standard clear conditions. With 100% humidity and a low cloud ceiling, the atmospheric conditions are deemed "adverse" for regular flight departures and arrivals. The airport region recorded a humidity level of 100%, creating persistent foggy conditions that have led to extended wait times for travellers. (ANI)