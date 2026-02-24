NCERT's new Class 8 Social Science textbook introduces a chapter on judicial corruption, a first for the curriculum. It discusses case backlogs, accountability mechanisms, impeachment, and public concerns over access to justice.

For the first time, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a section on "corruption in the judiciary" in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, marking a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Chapter Details Judicial System's Challenges

The revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society," goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs. The chapter lists the approximate number of pending cases in the Supreme Court (81,000), High Court (62,40,000), and district and Subordinate courts (4,70,00,000).

Internal Accountability and Grievance System

In the section on corruption, the textbook states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behaviour in court but also their conduct outside it. It highlights the judiciary's internal accountability mechanisms and refers to the established procedure for receiving complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). According to the book, over 1,600 complaints were received through this mechanism between 2017 and 2021.

Impeachment Process Explained

The text also explains the constitutional provision for the removal of judges in serious cases. "In cases where the allegations are serious, Parliament can take action and remove a judge by passing a motion of impeachment. Such a motion is considered only after a proper inquiry, during which the judge is given a fair opportunity to present their side of the case," it states.

Acknowledging Public Concerns and Striving for Transparency

At the same time, the book acknowledges public concerns. "Nevertheless, people do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice," the chapter notes.

It adds that efforts are being made at both the state and Union levels to strengthen transparency and public trust, including through the use of technology and swift action against instances of corruption.

The textbook also quotes former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who in July 2025 said that instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary have a negative impact on public confidence. "However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues," he said, as cited in the book.