Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary, recalling her as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator who championed welfare-driven governance, women's empowerment, and inclusive development in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary. She has made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator. Her life journey was one of immense grit and determination. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her." Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She has made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator. Her life journey was one of immense grit and determination. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she… pic.twitter.com/oqOSgme0Hk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2026

PM Modi's Personal Recollections

PM Modi said the AIADMK leader was known for empowering women while ensuring strict law and order in Tamil Nadu during her tenure. In his address in the 131st Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled his meetings and conversations with Jayalalithaa. "In our country, those who have worked for the welfare of society...those who have prioritised the public in their noble deeds always remain in the hearts of the people. Amma Jayalalithaa ji was one such popular leader. February 24th is the occasion of her birth anniversary. I still feel the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her, even today, during my visits to the state," PM Modi said.

Amit Shah Pays Homage to 'People's Leader'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the late leader, recalling her contributions towards the welfare of the poor and empowerment of women in the state. முன்னாள் தமிழக முதல்வரும் மக்கள் தலைவருமான ஜெ.ஜெயலலிதா அவர்களின் பிறந்த தினத்தில் அவருக்கு புகழஞ்சலிகள். ஏழைகளின் நலனுக்காகவும், பெண்களின் உரிமைக்காகவும் அவர் அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் செயல்பட்டதன் மூலம், தமிழ்நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சியை மறுசீரமைத்து, அவரது ஆட்சியின் பலன்களை கடைக்கோடி மக்கள் வரை… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 24, 2026

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and People's Leader J. Jayalalithaa, heartfelt tributes to her. Through her dedicated efforts for the welfare of the poor and for the rights of women, she reshaped the development of Tamil Nadu and ensured that the benefits of her administration reached even the last person in society. Her commitment to public service will forever remain an inspiration to everyone."

Jayalalithaa's Political Journey

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948, served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when MG Ramachandran was the Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded. (ANI)