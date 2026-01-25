- Home
Akshay Kumar completes 35 years in cinema, a journey marked by struggle, modeling stints, and countless auditions, before relentless hard work paid off with his first breakthrough film, and lasting superstardom followed.
Which film did Akshay Kumar debut with?
Akshay Kumar had a 5-minute role in the 1987 film 'Aaj'. His debut film was 'Saugandh' (1991), an action movie by Raj N. Sippy. It was a flop, earning only 2 crores.
What is the name of Akshay Kumar's first heroine?
Akshay Kumar's debut heroine in 'Saugandh' was Shantipriya. A South actress, this was her first Hindi film. She didn't get much work in Bollywood and returned to South films.
How much was Akshay Kumar's first fee?
Akshay Kumar received a fee of 51 thousand rupees for his first film 'Saugandh'. In this movie, Rakhee, Pankaj Dheer, Mukesh Khanna, and others were in lead roles.
Akshay Kumar's films
After 'Saugandh', Akshay's 1992 film 'Khiladi' made him a star overnight. He became 'Khiladi Kumar' and starred in many hits like 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan', and 'Airlift'.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming films
Akshay's upcoming films for 2026 include 'Bhoot Bungla' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. His 2025 releases included 'Sky Force', 'Housefull 5', and 'Jolly LLB 3'.
