Twin blasts in Udhampur days ahead of Amit Shah's visit trigger alert

Udhampur: Police inspect the site of the bomb explosion at a bus stand in Udhampur, Thursday morning, September 29, 2022.

Security agencies sounded a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after a second explosion went off in Udhampur hours after the first one, in a bus parked at a stand. The explosion, which occurred around 05:30 am this morning, saw the roof and the backside of the bus being blown away, sources said, adding that no one was injured in the explosion. The explosions have sent security agencies in a tizzy as they come just days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit starting October 4. The Union Home Minister was supposed to undertake a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 30. He was also going to hold public meetings in Rajouri (October 1) and Baramulla (October 2). However, the visit was rescheduled. On Wednesday night, an explosion occurred inside a bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the blast, sources said, adding that the bus used to be parked at the same spot every day.

Udhampur: An Army bomb disposal squad member inspects the site of bomb explosion at a bus stand in Udhampur

The bus on which the second blast occurred had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. The bus was scheduled to return to Basantgarh in the morning. Udhampur-Reasi range DIG Suleman Choudary said that at least three buses had been damaged in the blasts. He said a detailed probe is underway to ascertain the nature of explosives and other things.

Udhampur: Security personnel near the site of the bomb explosion at a bus stand in Udhampur