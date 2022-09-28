Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Next, you'll expect condoms?' Bihar IAS officer's reply to girl's request for sanitary pad

    At Patna event, a schoolgirl in Bihar asked an IAS officer: “Can the government give sanitary pads at  Rs 20-30?” Her reply came as a shocker to many. She said, “Tomorrow you'll say the government can give jeans too. You will eventually expect the government to give you family planning methods, condoms, too.”

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    A shocking incident has come to the light when an IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, who also heads Bihar’s Women and Child Development Corporation, was recently caught on camera responding rudely to a high school student who inquired about the possibility of the government providing them with sanitary napkins at a cost of Rs 20–30.

    According to the video, the girl asked, "The government provides us almost everything like school uniform, etc. Can the government give sanitary pads to us at Rs 20-30?" Hearing to the question, the audience, which mostly consisted of Class 9 and 10 school girls, clapped.

    Replying to the question, Bamhrah said, "Those clapping, tell me, is there any end to such demands." She further said, Tomorrow you will say the government can give jeans pants too. And after that why not some beautiful shoes? Eventually, when it comes to family planning you will expect the government to give you family planning methods, and condoms, too."

    Furthermore, when the student reminded the officer that the government in the country is formed by people’s votes, Bamhrah retorted and called it “stupidity". 

    It did not end here. Another student spoke about the deteriorated condition of girls’ toilet in her school and how boys also enter in the washroom. The IAS officer replied, “Do you all have separate toilets at home? How is it going to work if you keep asking for several things at different places?"

    The exchange of words between Bamhrah and the student took place during a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ event which had a tag line “Towards enhancing the value of girls".

