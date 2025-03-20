THESE 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey – Beware!

Read Full Gallery

Train Night Rules: Every day, millions of people in the country travel by train. Indian Railways has made many rules for their safety. There are separate rules to ensure no passenger is disturbed at night. Some activities are prohibited at night. Check out the list...

According to Indian Railway rules, after 10 PM, all lights except the night light should be turned off. Making unnecessary noise, talking loudly, watching videos or listening to songs on mobile at high volume in the train coach is strictly prohibited until 6 AM. If anyone violates these rules and a complaint is made, action can be taken.

2. Can't use train charging points Keeping railway safety in mind, the charging points are switched off from 11 PM to 5 AM. This is because continuous charging can increase the incidents of fire. So, if you need to charge your mobile, do it before 11 PM. Also Read | Indian Railways introduces SMS-based menu access to passengers | Check out all details

3. Can't ask for bedsheets, pillows, or blankets at night If you are traveling in an AC coach, keep in mind that if any stranger asks you for bedsheets, pillows, or blankets at night, be careful. According to railway rules, only railway staff can provide these items. If someone does this, immediately inform the Railway Police (RPF) or TTE.

4. Don't disturb passengers sleeping on the lower berth According to Indian Railway rules, repeatedly asking or disturbing a passenger sleeping on the lower berth at night is against the rules. Sitting on the lower berth without permission at night, forcibly exchanging seats, or repeatedly trying to wake them up can lead to action if a complaint is made.

5. Rules regarding the safety of female passengers For the safety of female passengers traveling on the train at night, men are prohibited from entering the women's coach. Roaming around this coach is also a crime. Doing so can result in punishment. Also Read | Indian Railways NTES app: Get real-time updates on train cancellations, delays

6. Ban on illegal vendors at night In Indian Railways, it is forbidden to buy any goods from illegal vendors at night. Many times these vendors sell fake or poor-quality goods and can cheat passengers. Action can be taken if caught doing so. You can pre-order food from the e-catering service at night.

7. Punishment for creating a ruckus after drinking alcohol Drinking alcohol in any public place or disturbing passengers in a drunken state is a punishable offense in Indian Railways. If a passenger is found intoxicated, they may face a fine or jail sentence under Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act 1989.

8. TTE cannot check tickets According to Indian Railway rules, after 10 PM, the TTE cannot come to check passengers' tickets on the train. If this happens and a passenger objects, action can be taken.

