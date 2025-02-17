Indian Railways NTES app: Get real-time updates on train cancellations, delays

Indian Railways has launched the NTES app for train cancellation information. Let's explore the features of this app.

Train travel is very important in India. People prefer to travel by train as it is a comfortable way to reach far-off places. Lakhs of people book train tickets and travel every day. Besides this, lakhs of people also travel on general trains without tickets. Train delays, route diversions, or cancellations are common in some parts of India. Last-minute train cancellations cause inconvenience to passengers. To address this issue, Indian Railways has introduced an app. This app provides information about train cancellations and route diversions.

The Indian Railways' National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app provides information about train status, cancellations, route diversions, temporary halts at stations, etc. You can download this app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. There is also an NTES website.

How to use the NTES app? After downloading the NTES app, the home page displays options like Spot Your Train, Live Station, Train Schedule, Train Between Trains, and Train Exception Info. You can get all the train information you need with a single click. Spot Your Train: This option allows you to track your train's location. Enter the train name or number to find out where the train is. You can also enter the station name to track the train.

Live Station: This option provides information about arriving and departing trains at a specific station. Details of every train passing through that station within 2 to 8 hours are available here. Train Exception Info: This is a very important option. It provides information about trains that are temporarily halted, diverted, or cancelled. If you are planning to travel, you can check if any trains are cancelled or diverted on that day. Additionally, you can view train schedules and the list of trains running between stations on this app or website.

