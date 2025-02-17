Indian Railways NTES app: Get real-time updates on train cancellations, delays

Indian Railways has launched the NTES app for train cancellation information. Let's explore the features of this app.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

Train travel is very important in India. People prefer to travel by train as it is a comfortable way to reach far-off places. Lakhs of people book train tickets and travel every day. Besides this, lakhs of people also travel on general trains without tickets. Train delays, route diversions, or cancellations are common in some parts of India. Last-minute train cancellations cause inconvenience to passengers. To address this issue, Indian Railways has introduced an app. This app provides information about train cancellations and route diversions.

budget 2025
article_image2

The Indian Railways' National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app provides information about train status, cancellations, route diversions, temporary halts at stations, etc. You can download this app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. There is also an NTES website.

article_image3

How to use the NTES app? After downloading the NTES app, the home page displays options like Spot Your Train, Live Station, Train Schedule, Train Between Trains, and Train Exception Info. You can get all the train information you need with a single click.

Spot Your Train: This option allows you to track your train's location. Enter the train name or number to find out where the train is. You can also enter the station name to track the train.

article_image4

Live Station: This option provides information about arriving and departing trains at a specific station. Details of every train passing through that station within 2 to 8 hours are available here.

Train Exception Info: This is a very important option. It provides information about trains that are temporarily halted, diverted, or cancelled. If you are planning to travel, you can check if any trains are cancelled or diverted on that day. Additionally, you can view train schedules and the list of trains running between stations on this app or website.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Summer skin care: 7 best summer-friendly serums for different skin types MEG

Summer skin care: 7 best summer-friendly serums for different skin types

Clothing Edition: here's the right way to wash different fabrics MEG

Clothing Edition: here's the right way to wash different fabrics

Handloom fashion show at Bharat Tex 2025 showcases heritage weaves, attracts buyers from Europe, Australia NTI

Handloom fashion show at Bharat Tex 2025 showcases heritage weaves, attracts buyers from Europe, Australia

Heart Health Check: key symptoms your body uses to signal trouble MEG

Heart Health Check: key symptoms your body uses to signal trouble

Pre-wedding beauty routines for brides and grooms: Prepare for your big day

Pre-wedding beauty routines for brides and grooms: Prepare for your big day

Recent Stories

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film leads 2025 with Rs, 100 crore opening; CHECK NTI

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s film leads 2025 with Rs. 100 crore opening; CHECK

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures gcw

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

West Bengal government's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout AJR

West Bengal govt's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout

NEET MDS 2025: Register for NEET MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April iwh

NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon