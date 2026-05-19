Railway Rules: How Long Can You Stay at a Station After Your Train Arrives? Read Details!
Indian Railways is one of the world's biggest transport networks but many of us don't know some of the basic rules. For instance, do you know how long you can legally stay at a station after your train journey ends? Most people are not clear on this.
How much time is allowed?
Who can use the waiting room?
Most railway stations provide a waiting room facility. Passengers can rest here if their train is delayed or if they are waiting for a connecting train. This facility is mainly for departing passengers, who can use it a few hours before their train leaves. Some stations may allow passengers arriving late at night to stay until the morning. However, there might be restrictions for those arriving on day trains. It's always best to ask the station staff for the correct information.
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What is a retiring room?
Some major railway stations also have retiring rooms. Passengers can book these rooms if they need to stay at the station for a long time. They are like basic hotel rooms, and you can book them for a few hours or up to two days. You can book a room online via the IRCTC website or at the station counter by showing your train ticket or PNR number. You have to pay for this service, but the charges are usually much lower than hotels outside.
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Don't throw away the ticket immediately
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