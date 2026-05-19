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Don't throw away the ticket immediately

Many people have a habit of throwing away their ticket as soon as they get off the train. This is not a good practice. You should keep the ticket, or the confirmation message on your phone, until you have left the station premises. Sometimes, railway officials or security staff might ask you to show it. You also need a valid ticket to use facilities like waiting rooms and retiring rooms. So, it's always best to keep your ticket safe until your journey is fully complete.