After 32 years with Congress, former Assam chief Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned, citing humiliation by Gaurav Gogoi during alliance talks. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Borah will join the BJP on February 22.

Borah Cites 'Humiliation' by Gaurav Gogoi for Exit

Following his resignation from the Congress party, Bhupen Kumar Borah on Wednesday reflected on his 32-year political career, highlighting his rise from MLA to Assam Congress chief and his role in shaping the party's alliances in the state.

Borah said that he began discussions with all relevant parties, but claimed that on February 11, Gaurav Gogoi instructed him to include AIUDF leader Rakibul Hussain in the talks. Despite his efforts to coordinate with multiple parties, Borah claimed that on February 13, Gogoi accused him of creating a misunderstanding in front of others. He also approached LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about the matter, expressing that he could not tolerate such humiliation, but received no response.

"I started the talks. On the 11th, Gaurav Gogoi said, 'You shouldn't go alone, take Rakibul Hussain along too'... I was talking to all the parties, but on the 13th, Gaurav Gogoi announced that Bhupen Borah had created a misunderstanding. I asked him why he had humiliated me in front of everyone, but he gave no answer... I even told Rahul Gandhi that I couldn't tolerate such humiliation. But no one said anything," he said.

Borah noted that when he became APCC president in 2021, Congress was in alliance with AIUDF, which he ended, and later, before the formation of the INDIA alliance, he successfully forged partnerships with 16 different parties. "I gave 32 years to the Congress party. Congress made me from an MLA to APCC President... When I became president in 2021, Congress was in alliance with AIUDF. I broke the alliance. After that, before the INDIA alliance was formed, I forged alliances with 16 parties," Borah said.

Dispute Over By-election Seat Allocation

Borah alleged that during a by-election, a seat initially allocated to CPI(ML) was suddenly awarded to a candidate who had never been a Congress member, resulting in current Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi losing the seat. He said that on February 9, a video conference was held on alliance formation, during which he was asked to lead the negotiations. "It was decided in the by-election that one seat would go to CPI(ML), but suddenly that night, the name of a different person was announced who had never been a Congress member... Gaurav Gogoi couldn't win that seat... On February 9, a video conference took place regarding the alliance. I was asked to form the alliance again," he added.

Reactions to Borah's Departure

Meanwhile, Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said he respected Bhupen Kumar Borah's long tenure and contributions to the party. He added that Borah had served as his president and had guided him when he first became an MLA in 2001, offering advice on presenting his views in the Assembly. "Let him go. I will give him my blessings... He was my president, we worked together, and when I first became a new MLA in the 2001, he also told me a little about how to present my views in the Assembly. He gave me good advice. I don't know what happened afterward. I respect his guidance, when I was a first-timer in the Assembly," said Saikia.

Borah to Join BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, marking a significant political development ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. This comes a day after Bhupen Kumar Borah submitted his resignation from Congress.

Addressing a press conference alongside Borah, Sarma said that BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia will work out the details of the joining, which has been approved by the party's National President Nitin Nabin. The announcement comes a day after Borah submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress. Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him," he said.